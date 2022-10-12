SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPWR. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.87.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $34.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.47 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SunPower news, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 23,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $619,320.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,243.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,912 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,371. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in SunPower by 19.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SunPower by 205.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SunPower by 66.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in SunPower by 20.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.