Sunny Side up (SSU) Price Tops $0.0001

Sunny Side up (SSU) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Sunny Side up has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sunny Side up token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sunny Side up has a total market cap of $108.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Sunny Side up was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sunny Side up alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00034226 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Sunny Side up

Sunny Side up’s genesis date was February 17th, 2022. Sunny Side up’s official Twitter account is @ssu_sunnysideup. The official message board for Sunny Side up is medium.com/@official-sunnysideup. Sunny Side up’s official website is www.sunnysideup.finance.

Sunny Side up Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sunny Side up (SSU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Sunny Side up has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sunny Side up is 0.00011046 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sunnysideup.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sunny Side up directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sunny Side up should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sunny Side up using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sunny Side up Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sunny Side up and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.