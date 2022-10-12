SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 1,953.7% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
Shares of HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,044,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,830. SunHydrogen has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
