SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Update

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 1,953.7% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,630,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

Shares of HYSR remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,044,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591,830. SunHydrogen has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

SunHydrogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.