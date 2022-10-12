Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

SMMT stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.30. Summit Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 112.66% and a negative net margin of 879.62%.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 94,849,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $92,003,726.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 162,532,792 shares in the company, valued at $157,656,808.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 97.2% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States and Latin America. It conducts clinical programs focusing on Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

