Suku (SUKU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $594,482.00

Suku (SUKU) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Suku has a market cap of $11.77 million and $594,482.00 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Suku has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. One Suku token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suku alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 230.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034223 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Suku Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Buying and Selling Suku

According to CryptoCompare, “Suku (SUKU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Suku has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 178,403,406.7949236 in circulation. The last known price of Suku is 0.06731332 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,928,524.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.suku.world/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Suku should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.