Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of SUBCY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,899. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.81.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their target price on Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

