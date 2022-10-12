Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDIG. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Beard bought 602,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $999,998.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,998.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 670,252 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 345,540 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,153,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. 12.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

