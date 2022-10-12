StockNews.com Lowers ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Mizuho cut their target price on ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

ALLETE Stock Performance

NYSE ALE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.99. ALLETE has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $68.61.

ALLETE Announces Dividend

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $373.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.12 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in ALLETE in the 1st quarter valued at $464,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ALLETE by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 384,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,602,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 1st quarter worth $15,164,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Featured Stories

