StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. Piper Sandler raised SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.08.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $80.99 on Wednesday. SouthState has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.