StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SLM (NASDAQ:SLM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

SLM stock opened at $15.49 on Wednesday. SLM has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.40.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SLM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SLM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 33,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in SLM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 54,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

