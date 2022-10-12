StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QRTEA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Qurate Retail to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

QRTEA remained flat at $2.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 32,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,998. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.14. Qurate Retail has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Insider Transactions at Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 0.89%. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 27.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 19.3% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.