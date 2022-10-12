StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PULM stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.44. 29,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,690. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.15. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 542.41% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pulmatrix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.60% of Pulmatrix worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

