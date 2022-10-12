StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

GPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,038. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.10.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining ( NYSE:GPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 36.73%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

