StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $4.25 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th.
Great Panther Mining Stock Performance
GPL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,038. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Great Panther Mining has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $5.10.
About Great Panther Mining
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
