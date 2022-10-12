StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DLTH has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of DLTH stock remained flat at $7.22 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 227 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.94. Duluth has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Duluth by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duluth by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duluth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duluth by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 294,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

