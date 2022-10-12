StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVCY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Central Valley Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,690. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.13 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 715,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 62,242 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 10,889 shares in the last quarter. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.