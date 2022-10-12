StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Silicom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.23. 6,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,228. Silicom has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,091 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 125,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 18,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

