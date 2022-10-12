StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2022

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIENGet Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sientra Trading Up 6.7 %

SIEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIENGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sientra by 57.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,799 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 65.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $68,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 236,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.