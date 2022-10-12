StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Sientra Trading Up 6.7 %

SIEN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $49.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.09. Sientra has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $6.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sientra

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Sientra had a negative net margin of 68.28% and a negative return on equity of 346.56%. The business had revenue of $21.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sientra will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Sientra by 57.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 464,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 169,799 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 65.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 203,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 80,409 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $68,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 93.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 490,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 236,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

