StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
Science Applications International Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SAIC stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,931. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.67.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.
