StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,295. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 13.41, a current ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $13.98.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 112,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 323.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 74,545 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 222.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 110,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

