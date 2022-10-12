StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rambus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of Rambus stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,959. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average is $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.14. Rambus has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.20 million. Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rambus will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Rambus by 9.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Rambus by 153.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 47,677 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $3,581,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rambus during the first quarter worth $8,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

