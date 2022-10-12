StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Radius Health from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health Stock Performance

Shares of RDUS remained flat at $10.08 during midday trading on Wednesday. 4,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,199. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $480.01 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity at Radius Health

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $58.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 4,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,963,317 shares in the company, valued at $70,120,602.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Radius Health in the first quarter valued at $88,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $914,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter.

About Radius Health

(Get Rating)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on addressing unmet medical needs in the areas of bone health, orphan diseases, and oncology. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal system that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.