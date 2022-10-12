StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.
National Beverage Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,520. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.98. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.
Institutional Trading of National Beverage
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,471,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in National Beverage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
