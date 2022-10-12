StockNews.com Begins Coverage on National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group dropped their price target on National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $41.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,520. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.98. National Beverage has a 52-week low of $38.10 and a 52-week high of $64.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83.

Institutional Trading of National Beverage

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,986,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,574,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,471,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in National Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 985,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Beverage by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 840,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in National Beverage by 9.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 411,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after purchasing an additional 36,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

