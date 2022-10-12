StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology Stock Up 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA traded up $1.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.96. 13,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,767. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). On average, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 538,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after buying an additional 44,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Kura Oncology by 6.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Kura Oncology by 178.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 33,540 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kura Oncology by 100.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after buying an additional 483,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 78.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.