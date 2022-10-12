StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

IONS traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,205. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.04. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13 and a beta of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,333 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $50,973.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,567.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $357,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $966,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

