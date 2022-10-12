StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBT. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock remained flat at $68.49 on Wednesday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $73.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The company had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Blood Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 587.2% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

