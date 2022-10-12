StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FreightCar America to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

FreightCar America Price Performance

NASDAQ RAIL traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $3.82. 124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,239. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.79 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FreightCar America during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in FreightCar America by 20.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $73,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the first quarter worth $141,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

