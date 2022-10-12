StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

First Bancshares Stock Performance

First Bancshares stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.86. 735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,910. The stock has a market cap of $741.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $42.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.40 and its 200 day moving average is $30.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $50.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $11,526,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 750,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 146,414 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,326 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,122,000 after acquiring an additional 86,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancshares by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 52,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.