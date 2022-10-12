StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Institutions

About Financial Institutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Financial Institutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.