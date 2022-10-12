StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of FISI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 17 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,274. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $370.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.97.
Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.
Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.
