StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

EXLS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

ExlService Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.90. 376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,323. ExlService has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $179.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.93. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that ExlService will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total transaction of $537,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 62.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ExlService during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

