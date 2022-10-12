StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Stock Down 1.3 %

Cytosorbents stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.52. 53,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,850. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.12. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $7.01.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 94.25% and a negative return on equity of 60.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 39.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 9.3% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,324,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 197,045 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 316.0% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

