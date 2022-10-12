StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Comtech Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.
Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of CMTL stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. 70 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,964. The stock has a market cap of $263.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.68. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Comtech Telecommunications
Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.
