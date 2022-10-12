StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,511. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $95.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.01 and its 200 day moving average is $77.69.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.20 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cirrus Logic

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRUS. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 81.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 52,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $1,909,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

See Also

