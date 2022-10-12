StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

NASDAQ CTHR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,638. The company has a market cap of $30.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.48.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 467,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 117,072 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 361,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.