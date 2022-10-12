StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Price Performance

NYSE CTT traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,669. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52-week low of $7.18 and a 52-week high of $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $510.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of CatchMark Timber Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

Further Reading

