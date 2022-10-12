StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
BIOLASE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $15.76.
BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BIOLASE
BIOLASE Company Profile
BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.
