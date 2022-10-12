StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $2.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.17. BIOLASE has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $15.76.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 77.57% and a negative net margin of 42.72%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in BIOLASE by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. 21.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

