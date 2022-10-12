Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,455 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the average volume of 774 put options.
Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.98.
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $48.31.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 727.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
