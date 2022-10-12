Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 7,455 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 863% compared to the average volume of 774 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PHG. Barclays reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €22.00 ($22.45) to €18.00 ($18.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €22.40 ($22.86) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.98.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.10. The stock had a trading volume of 145,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $48.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 17.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 642,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after acquiring an additional 94,484 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 15.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 727.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,891 shares during the last quarter. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

