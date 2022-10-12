Stifel Nicolaus Lowers S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target to $366.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $403.00 to $366.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 25.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $417.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.13.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $292.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $293.11 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

Insider Activity

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.13, for a total transaction of $2,828,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,956,265.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 15,444.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,570,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.