Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. B. Riley dropped their target price on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Steven Madden Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHOO traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,317. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.07. Steven Madden has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $51.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $532.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,512,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,297,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $138,410,000 after buying an additional 94,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 80,513 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 27.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,514,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,783,000 after buying an additional 322,900 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

