Step C (STC) Hits 1-Day Volume of $25,474.00

Step C (STC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Step C has a total market capitalization of $26,542.90 and approximately $25,474.00 worth of Step C was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step C token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Step C has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,040.03 or 0.99958273 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006508 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00037340 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006318 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022749 BTC.

Step C Profile

Step C (CRYPTO:STC) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2022. Step C’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000 tokens. The official website for Step C is stepc.app. Step C’s official Twitter account is @stepc_app and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Step C Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Step C (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Step C has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Step C is 0.00004084 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stepc.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step C directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step C should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Step C using one of the exchanges listed above.

