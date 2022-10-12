Startek (NYSE:SRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SRT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Startek from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Startek in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Startek Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.28. 30 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,856. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Startek has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Startek

Startek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.34 million. Startek had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.08%. As a group, analysts predict that Startek will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 4th quarter worth $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 102,091 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Startek by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Startek during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 16.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Startek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

