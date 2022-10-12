S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of S&T Bancorp stock opened at $30.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $34.20.

Institutional Trading of S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.75 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2,119.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

