SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 681.6% in September

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 681.6% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SPYR Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 375,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,895. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
SPYR Company Profile
