SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR) Short Interest Up 681.6% in September

SPYR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPYR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a growth of 681.6% from the September 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPYR traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 375,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,895. SPYR has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

SPYR, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company, through its subsidiary, Applied Magix, Inc, develops and resells Apple ecosystem compatible products with focus on the smart home market. The company was formerly known as Eat at Joe's, Ltd. and changed its name to SPYR, Inc in March 2015.

