Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Increased by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 49.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 310,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,413,224.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $502,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,284,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 62,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,832,629 over the last ninety days. 13.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 0.98. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $142.61.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

