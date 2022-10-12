Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.92

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.92 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 52360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.