Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $85.92

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $85.92 and last traded at $85.92, with a volume of 52360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.96.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.5 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.