Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.96.
Spotify Technology Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $305.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.82.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
