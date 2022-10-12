Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.96.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $80.51 and a one year high of $305.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.82.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,394.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

