Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Trading Up 4.2%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.65 and last traded at $8.65. Approximately 3,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 316,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SRAD shares. Bank of America cut Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sportradar Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $188.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 615.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $99,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the second quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

