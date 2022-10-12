Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Shares Bought by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,416 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Spok were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPOK. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Spok by 93.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Spok during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Spok by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 40,631 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Spok by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPOK stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.17. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $154.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.29.

Spok ( NASDAQ:SPOK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

In related news, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $28,509.67. Following the purchase, the director now owns 581,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,401.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 21,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $154,151.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,596.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Todd J. Stein bought 4,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $28,509.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 581,227 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,401.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 319,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,899. 8.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Spok in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Spok from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spok in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

