SPINDLE (SPD) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $35,318.44 and $65.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 87.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,303.76 or 0.27645011 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE’s genesis date was July 24th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 tokens. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. SPINDLE’s official message board is medium.com/@spindle_zone.

SPINDLE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPINDLE (SPD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPINDLE has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,050,576,097.4695625 in circulation. The last known price of SPINDLE is 0.00000876 USD and is down -1.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $66.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://spindle.zone.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.