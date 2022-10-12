SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stake Increased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,513 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 329.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.94. 336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,082. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.42.

