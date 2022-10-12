SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Position Reduced by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,408 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.56. The company had a trading volume of 91,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,620. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $56.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

